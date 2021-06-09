Many northern Arizona land agencies to move to Stage 2 fire restrictions June 11

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Due to increasing fire danger in Arizona, many northern Arizona counties and land management agencies are moving to Stage 2 fire restrictions June 11.

Coconino National Forest, Prescott National Forest, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, along with the Yavapai County, announced in news releases that they will implement Stage 2 fire restrictions beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, June 11.

Kaibab National Forest, Coconino County, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona State Lands (within Coconino County), Arizona State Parks, City of Flagstaff and the City of Williams are expected to also move to Stage 2, June 11, although no announcement has been made yet.

These additional fire restrictions will remain in effect until forest officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire.

Stage 1 fire restrictions were implemented on May 14.

The following activities are prohibited under Stage 2 fire restrictions:

No igniting fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, smudge pots and wood stoves (except using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels.). No smoking (except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material). During the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., no operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting during industrial operations or firewood gathering capable of igniting a fire. During the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., no using an explosive, blasting, welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

Visitors should use caution and keep from driving over areas of vegetation to place their trailers or to unload their tents and camping supplies. This is to keep catalytic converters and other sources of heat underneath the vehicle from igniting vegetation.

Additionally, fireworks of any kind are NEVER allowed on national forests.

Finding a suitable location for pulling a trailer off the road will be challenging, particularly with the number of visitors expected during summer months. As a result, some campers may not find a spot to camp on the Coconino National Forest at this time and during the busy weekends.

Fire restrictions will remain in place until the area receives significant precipitation. Violation of the restrictions on national forests is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment up to six months, or both.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

The public can obtain current state and federal fire restrictions information across Arizona on the Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention and Information website at wildlandfire.az.gov.