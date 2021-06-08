OFFERS
Williams Yankees win 2021 Tournament of Champions

The Yankees Major team won the Tournament of Champions for Williams Little League last week. Top row, from left: Bradley Valdez, Carlos Davalos, Michael Cavaletto and Anthony Martinez. Bottom row, from left: Aydin McCarren, Daniel Rigo, Nahim Ramirez, Aiden Pedraza, Santos Wagner and Jayden Sanchez. Not pictured: Cody McCloy, Zayden Gonzales and Zachary Mitchell. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: June 8, 2021 10:29 a.m.

The Yankees Major team won the Tournament of Champions for Williams Little League last week.

