Thu, June 10
Navajo Nation tribal parks remain closed

A billboard announces to tourists that Navajo Nation Parks and points of interest are closed. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)



Originally Published: June 8, 2021 4:53 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK, AZ — Under Public Health Order No. 2011-011 issued May 21, all Navajo Nation Tribal Parks remains closed to visitors.

“The Nation’s roads remain closed to visitors for the duration of the declared public health emergency, and Visitors are advised to refrain from traveling the Navajo Nation,” the order states.

The Navajo Tribal Parks that remain closed to visitors include Antelope Canyon — Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park, Marble Canyon, Coal Mine Canyon, Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Four Corners Monument, Little Colorado River Gorge, Asaayí Lake and Campground (Bowl Canyon), San Juan River (Navajo-left side), Window Rock Navajo Veterans Memorial Park and Tseyí Diné Heritage Cottonwood Campground.

"We would like for all travelers to be patient and understand that the Navajo Nation will gradually reopen in phases when it is safe for all," the tribe stated.

More information about the Navajo Tribal Park closures is available at (928) 871-6647.

