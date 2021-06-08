Navajo Nation tribal parks remain closed
WINDOW ROCK, AZ — Under Public Health Order No. 2011-011 issued May 21, all Navajo Nation Tribal Parks remains closed to visitors.
“The Nation’s roads remain closed to visitors for the duration of the declared public health emergency, and Visitors are advised to refrain from traveling the Navajo Nation,” the order states.
The Navajo Tribal Parks that remain closed to visitors include Antelope Canyon — Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park, Marble Canyon, Coal Mine Canyon, Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Four Corners Monument, Little Colorado River Gorge, Asaayí Lake and Campground (Bowl Canyon), San Juan River (Navajo-left side), Window Rock Navajo Veterans Memorial Park and Tseyí Diné Heritage Cottonwood Campground.
"We would like for all travelers to be patient and understand that the Navajo Nation will gradually reopen in phases when it is safe for all," the tribe stated.
More information about the Navajo Tribal Park closures is available at (928) 871-6647.
- The Moving Wall on display June 4-6 in Williams
- Wildfire closes Highway 180 to Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Pamela York Fain
- Dispatcher Samantha Sandoval recognized for handling of "suicide by cop" situation
- Excessive heat warning for Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch
- On the market: Owners looking to sell Historic Yellow House
- Man accused of assaulting Boy Scout in Mohave County
- Proposed development could bring housing and theme park to 480-acre ranch property in Williams
- Feral horses found dead in Grand Canyon National Park
- Man survives heart attack during rim-to-rim hike
- Missing hiker found alive near Mt. Whitney in California
- Proposed development could bring housing and theme park to 480-acre ranch property in Williams
- Man arrested in road rage incident on SR 64 north of Williams
- Feral horses found dead in Grand Canyon National Park
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates
- Wild ride: Coaster and tubing park proposal comes before Williams P & Z
- Flagstaff man survives fall from South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, cited for intoxication
- Marching into the future: Grand Canyon School graduates 10 seniors
- Obituary: Pamela York Fain
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: