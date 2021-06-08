Construction underway at Williams High School

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Just days after the final day of the 2021 school year, construction has begun in earnest on the Williams High School parking lot.

Funded by the Arizona School Facilities Board (AZSFB), improvements on the parking lot are just one of several projects underway at the school built in the 1950s.

In addition to new pavement, the parking lot is undergoing grading and will have new drainage. The parking lot will also get a retaining wall, new concrete along the retaining wall and additional basins to collect water.

The east side of the school is also getting a new paved Ramada area behind the library for student use.

The high school building will also see work on the doors and windows.

School administrators are hopeful that both projects will be completed this summer.

The AZSFB covers the cost of the projects through state tax revenues.



Created in 1998, AZSFB is a cabinet-level, state-government agency managing nearly $300 million in state funding appropriated for K-12 school district facilities. The 10-member board meets monthly to grant funding for new school construction and to renew existing school facilities.