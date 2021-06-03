OFFERS
Williams Minors take to the field June 2

Williams Little League Minors play at Cureton Park June 2. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 3, 2021 10:57 a.m.

Williams Little League Minors played June 2 at Cureton Park in Williams.

Minors take the field June 2

The teams have games throughout the month in Williams. More information about schedules and Williams Little League is available at www.williamslittleleague.com.

