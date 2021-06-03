OFFERS
The Moving Wall on display June 4-6 in Williams

Volunteers set up The Moving Wall in Williams June 3. The Moving Wall will be on display and open to the public June 4-6 as well as Remember the Fallen, honoring military members killed in action since September 11, 2001. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 3, 2021 10:02 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Moving Wall Vietnam display, a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, will be in Williams June 4-6 at Glassburn Park.

An opening ceremony is scheduled for June 4 at 10 a.m. and will feature guest speakers, including Arizona congressmen and other politicians.

Photo Gallery

The Moving Wall arrives in Williams

The exhibit, a 252-foot mobile replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C., commemorates the 58,320 American service members who died or are unaccounted for from service during the Vietnam War. The Moving Wall has made its way to more than 1,000 cities since 1984.

In addition to The Moving Wall, a Remember the Fallen display honoring military servicemen and women killed in action since September 11, 2001, will be on display on Taber Street in Williams.

Both events are free and open to the public.

More information is available from Rodger Ely at (928) 380-6027.

