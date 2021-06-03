Coconino County Fair to be held in-person Labor Day weekend

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The 72nd annual Coconino County Fair returns to Flagstaff as an in-person event this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3 – 6. Last year’s fair was modified to an all-virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to move to an in-person event was done thoughtfully, according to Coconino County and with the greatest consideration for COVID-19 safety protocols.

While vaccinated people are not required to wear a face mask, unvaccinated people will be asked to wear masks at the county fair, especially while indoors. Extra hand sanitizing stations will be provided around the fairgrounds and in each of the buildings. Guests will be encouraged to socially distance. Staff recommends attendees purchase tickets online to avoid standing in admission lines.

Barring significant changes in COVID-19 transmission levels in the county or guidance from Coconino County Health and Human Service, the Arizona Department of Health Services, or the CDC, the Coconino County Fair will feature in-person exhibits and livestock shows, the Northern Arizona Junior Livestock Association Auction, a carnival with amusement rides, a beer garden, fair food, commercial vendors and live entertainment.

“We are excited to host the annual Coconino County Fair this year in-person and welcome visitors back to the fairgrounds,” said Ricky Conway, Fair Manager. “Last year was tough for so many individuals and a difficult time for events, and while we are grateful to have been able to produce an all-virtual fair, we are thrilled to bring the community together once again in-person. The fair facilitates so much, from youth development with the 4-H program, to showcasing our community’s talents through their entries and exhibits, to fun live music, and memorable fair food and carnival rides. It’s exciting to be back.”

The Coconino County Fair is generally held every year over the Labor Day weekend at Fort Tuthill County Park with over 40,000 people attending the event, making it the largest event in Northern Arizona.

“We appreciate Parks & Recreation’s care and consideration for planning a fun and engaging event, but most importantly, a safe one. With our COVID-19 cases falling and our vaccination rates rising, Coconino County Health and Human Services supports holding the fair in-person with attention to safety protocols,” said Kim Musselman, Director of Health and Human Services.

More information is available at CoconinoCountyFair.com.

Information provided by Coconino County