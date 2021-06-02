Little League Majors baseball All-stars selected
Williams Majors Little League All-Stars were selected June 1 at Cureton Park.
The two teams will represent Williams in tournaments across the state.
Photo Gallery
Little League Majors baseball All-Stars selected
The Williams 9-10 All-Star team was selected June 1 at Cureton Park in Williams. Players included Damian Fowler, Taren Hausmann, Jackson Johnson, Rocque Montoya Jr., Aiden Pedraza, Dallas Perez, Ladigo Reidhead, Jesse Claflin, Joshua Curnes, Camryn Ford, Aydin McCarron and Santos Wagner. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)
The Williams 11-12 All-Star team was selected June 1 at Cureton Park in Williams. Players included Robert Kruse, Anthony Martinez, Anthony Soto Islas, Chandler Benavides, DJ Godinez, Spunky Pitts, Jordan Salazar, Jabez Zabala, Mikey Cavaletto, Ricky Gonzalez, Kyle Pearson and Daniel Rigo. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)
- Missing hiker found alive near Mt. Whitney in California
- Proposed development could bring housing and theme park to 480-acre ranch property in Williams
- Man arrested in road rage incident on SR 64 north of Williams
- Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates
- Dispatcher Samantha Sandoval recognized for handling of "suicide by cop" situation
- Obituary: Pamela York Fain
- Flagstaff man survives fall from South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, cited for intoxication
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Marching into the future: Grand Canyon School graduates 10 seniors
- Obituary: Michael “Mike” Ransom McNelly
- Missing hiker found alive near Mt. Whitney in California
- Proposed development could bring housing and theme park to 480-acre ranch property in Williams
- New coaster park construction underway in Williams as owners aim for fall opening
- Man arrested in road rage incident on SR 64 north of Williams
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Feral horses found dead in Grand Canyon National Park
- Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates
- Marching into the future: Grand Canyon School graduates 10 seniors
- Wild ride: Coaster and tubing park proposal comes before Williams P & Z
- Teddy Roosevelt’s great grand-daughter helps NAU acquire historic Hat Ranch
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: