OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, June 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Little League Majors baseball All-stars selected

The Williams 9-10 All-Star team was selected June 1 at Cureton Park in Williams. Players included Damian Fowler, Taren Hausmann, Jackson Johnson, Rocque Montoya Jr., Aiden Pedraza, Dallas Perez, Ladigo Reidhead, Jesse Claflin, Joshua Curnes, Camryn Ford, Aydin McCarron and Santos Wagner. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

The Williams 9-10 All-Star team was selected June 1 at Cureton Park in Williams. Players included Damian Fowler, Taren Hausmann, Jackson Johnson, Rocque Montoya Jr., Aiden Pedraza, Dallas Perez, Ladigo Reidhead, Jesse Claflin, Joshua Curnes, Camryn Ford, Aydin McCarron and Santos Wagner. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: June 2, 2021 10:44 a.m.

Williams Majors Little League All-Stars were selected June 1 at Cureton Park.

The two teams will represent Williams in tournaments across the state.

photo

The Williams 11-12 All-Star team was selected June 1 at Cureton Park in Williams. Players included Robert Kruse, Anthony Martinez, Anthony Soto Islas, Chandler Benavides, DJ Godinez, Spunky Pitts, Jordan Salazar, Jabez Zabala, Mikey Cavaletto, Ricky Gonzalez, Kyle Pearson and Daniel Rigo. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Photo Gallery

Little League Majors baseball All-Stars selected
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Williams baseball falls to Prescott, Chino Valley at 11-12 All-stars
Williams to host Little League All-Star tournaments (schedules attached)
Williams Minors take to the field June 2
Little League Majors baseball All-Stars selected
Little League returns to Williams
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State