OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, June 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon virtual star party June 5

Grand Canyon National Park hosts a star party annually on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. This year, the event was held virtually through online, live-streamed videos. (Photo/NPS, Mike Quinn)

Grand Canyon National Park hosts a star party annually on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. This year, the event was held virtually through online, live-streamed videos. (Photo/NPS, Mike Quinn)

Originally Published: June 2, 2021 4:49 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – The 31st annual Grand Canyon Star Party will be held virtually June 5-12. The park will bring the wonders of the night sky into the virtual realm through a series of live video premieres on Grand Canyon's official Facebook page.

Each evening, Grand Canyon National Park will premiere two videos at 7:30 and 9 p.m. PDT. The weeklong Star Party Speaker Series will feature nine special guest speakers.

This year, the event will spotlight on the cultural astronomy of the Grand Canyon region-with speakers who represent some of the eleven traditionally associated tribes of Grand Canyon. Viewers will learn cultural astronomical perspectives from representatives of the Paiute Indian Tribes of Utah, Diné (Navajo Nation), Hopi Tribe, and the Pueblo of Zuni. Additional presentations will focus on the archaeo-astronomy of the ancestral Puebloan peoples of the Grand Canyon region.

Kicking off the Star Party is Aaron Yazzie, mechanical engineer for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and member of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society. His presentation June 5 will highlight the new Mars rover, Perseverance, his role in its design and the connections between Mars and his native lands on the Navajo Nation.

Following the guest speakers, astronomers will connect video cameras to their telescopes and choose 10-12 celestial objects over the course of 60 to 90 minutes. Join astronomers from across the country as they develop real time astro-photographs of galaxies, nebulae, globular clusters, asterisms and much more.

The complete Grand Canyon Star Party schedule is available on the park's website at http://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/grand-canyon-star-party.htm

The 2021 Grand Canyon Star Party is hosted by the National Park Service, the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association, Focus Astronomy, the Society for Cultural Astronomy in the American Southwest and the Grand Canyon Conservancy.

National Parks such as Grand Canyon National Park help protect some of the last remaining dark skies in the country. Grand Canyon was designated as an International Dark Sky Park in 2019. In the coming years, the park plans on making 90 percent of all outdoor lighting dark-sky compliant.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

A virtual experience: Grand Canyon Star Party moves online
Don't miss Grand Canyon's annual Star Party; 2018 date announced
Grand Canyon Star Party returns to the rim June 17-24
Celebrate Grand Canyon centennial during annual Star Party June 22-29
Annual star party on North and South Rims June 4-11
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State