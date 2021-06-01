WEMS announces May Students of the Month

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Schools recently announced its May Students of the Month (SOM). Students are nominated by their teachers.

The preschool SOM is Alexa Soria. Alexa is a delightful student and loves learning new things. She is a great friend to everyone in class, and helps others when needed. Alexa is very creative, and loves painting one-of-a-kind artwork. Alexa loves to sing and dance during music and movement time.

The kindergarten SOM is Liam Pruett. Liam has learned so much this year. He has made amazing progress. He tries very hard in his work and always completes it neatly. Liam is responsible and always does his homework. He is not distracted by others and always tries to be on his best behavior. I am so proud of all Liam has accomplished this year.

The first grade SOM is Annabeth Smith. Annabeth has been a joy to have in class. She greets me every morning with a beautiful smile. She comes to school excited to learn. She has really grown this year as a student. She is friendly to everyone and loves to help others with tasks. She stays on task and works hard to complete her work. I am so proud of the progress she has made this year.

The second grade SOM is Alexis Lopez. Alexis began the year as a remote learner. She was always at zoom meetings and completed every online assignment. Alexis came back to on-campus learning and jumped right into our procedures and routines. It was like she was on campus the whole time. She starts each day with a smile as she enters the classroom and always has kind words for her peers. She always finishes her assignments in class. Alexis is always willing to help out, whether it is a friend or a teacher.

The third grade SOM is Joanna Martinez. Joanna has really worked hard this year. She is a great example to those around her in the behavior she shows each day. Joanna has struggled in a couple of areas but has come a long way because she put her mind to it and worked harder. She completes all assignments at home and in class and this initiative has resulted in better grades, and more importantly, a better understanding of the things third graders need to know before moving on to 4th grade.



The fourth grade SOM is Rocque Montoya. Rocque is a wonderful student who gives his best effort on assignments/tasks and sets a quiet example for others to follow. He is always smiling and pleasant and doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. He is eager to please his teachers and works hard to get his assignments done. We can always count on Rocque to do the right thing. We are thrilled to have him in our class this year and excited to have him as our SOM.

Our fifth grade SOM is Alex Arredondo. Alex is kind and respectful to all of his classmates and teachers. He takes pride in his work and is very neat and organized. It has been a joy to have him in our class this year.

The Williams Middle School team nominated Mya Martin as the female SOM. This young lady have been an outstanding student as well as member of our school community. Not only does she strive to be helpful to her teachers, she also works with her peers with eagerness and grace. Her naturally sunny disposition shines upon all she encounters. She is honest and hard-working, eager and invested. She has her sights set on becoming a surgeon, and we know that if that’s what she wants that’s exactly what she will achieve, because she is truly something special.

The Williams Middle School team nominated Adrian Centeno-Hernandez as the male SOM. Over the past three years, it has been quite an experience watching Adrian grow into a wonderfully curious, and quirky eighth grader. We can’t begin to express how pleased we are to have witnessed this transformation. This year, Adrian has shown real depth of character, investing energy and time in his school work. He has blossomed socially, and his personality has really come to shine, not the least through his crazy hair styles. Adrian, we know if you keep this up, you will absolutely go far. Thank you for being you.

Information provided by WEMS