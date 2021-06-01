Obituary: Pamela York Fain

Pamela York Fain left this world on May 21, 2021.



She was surrounded by her three loving daughters as she flew away. We are pretty sure she is now somewhere in Heaven riding bareback through a field of sunflowers with her much beloved golden retriever, Maddie.

Pam was born on August 14, 1946 in Cottonwood, Arizona, but she grew up in Williams and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from NAU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and a minor in history. She worked for the school district and then for the Forest Service for many years. She eventually semi-retired to help run the family business for many more years.



Pam was much loved by everyone whose life she touched. She was not only beautiful and intelligent, but also kind and caring to all. Her legacy is her unconditional love, which she strongly instilled in her daughters and is carried forth in all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She had a strong sense of justice and tolerance and was not afraid to give her opinions. She believed deeply in science, that government was not our enemy, and in equal rights for all, regardless of race, sexual orientation or religion.

Pam loved to golf and spent much of her semi-retirement on the course at Elephant Rocks. She was an excellent golfer and adored the game. When she wasn’t at the golf course, you could find her at her beautifully decorated home where she lived for 50 years. She was usually to be found in the kitchen making amazing meals to share with family or with her nose stuck in one of her gazillion books.

Pam is preceded in death by her parents, J.C. Fain and Roberta Fain and her brothers Bo and Louis Fain.



She is survived by her sister Rise Fain and her brother Ted Fain, her three daughters, Regina (Payne) Carpenter, Lisa (Payne) Cureton and Angele ́ (Pouquette) Mead; her beloved sons-in-law Pat Carpenter, Shawn Cureton and Bert Mead; her grandchildren Kirk Carpenter, Taylor Carpenter, Ty Cureton and Noah Cureton; and her great-grandchildren Kadyn and Addisyn Carpenter.

A celebration of life will take place August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams. For those who wish to attend, please let the family know by emailing us at li2asusanne618@gmail.com as we need a head count.

Instead of sending flowers, please donate to Northland Hospice https://northlandhospice.org/ , who took such wonderful care of her; High Country Humane animal shelter at https://highcountryhumane.org in remembrance of her love for animals, or to the women’s shelter in Flagstaff, Hope Cottage/Sunshine Rescue Mission https://www.srm-hc.org/donatenow.