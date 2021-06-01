In the courts: Mock trial held for 8th grade class

OFFERS
The eighth grade class at Williams Elementary-Middle School participated in a mock trial May 18 at the Williams Justice Court. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: June 1, 2021 11:37 a.m.

The eighth grade class at Williams Elementary-Middle School participated in a mock trial May 18 at the Williams Justice Court. The mock trial was held to help students gain an understanding of the legal system and courtroom protocols.

