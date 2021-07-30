1,500 gallons of raw sewage drains into Sedona’s Oak Creek
Brian Bergner, Special to the Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 30, 2021 12:19 p.m.
Most Read
- Tractor-trailer collision claims one on I-40
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Monsoon rains anticipated to help water levels at Lake Powell
- Obituary: Daniel (Dan) William Baertlein
- Four injured during lightning strike on Bright Angel Trail
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Shelter in place order issued for flood areas of Flagstaff
- 56-year-old man dies on Bright Angel Trail
- Monsoon precip surpasses 2020 so far in Williams
- Louisiana hiker dies on Bright Angel Trail
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Shelter in place order issued for flood areas of Flagstaff
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Rafael Fire contained at 91 percent, mop up efforts now underway
- Williams Fourth of July to have parade and events; fireworks canceled
- Cyclist injured in Show Low bike race dies
- One missing after flash flood at Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- Northern Arizona astronomy: NASA's interest in Venus and climate change
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: