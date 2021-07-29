NPS to require masks at Grand Canyon once more as COVID-19 transmission rates rise
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – National Park Service (NPS) Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux announced July 28 that because of substantial community transmission rates in Coconino County, Grand Canyon National Park will be requiring masks be worn inside all federal facilities.
"As soon as possible, we will post signs and information online in order to make clear what masking requirements will apply in our facilities," Drapeaux said.
According to NPS, the updated mask guideline requires all federal employees, on-site contractors and visitors to wear a mask inside federally-owned buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
Additionally, masks will be required in all government vehicles, regardless of vaccination status.
Drapeaux said NPS expects to receive additional questions in the coming days and will keep everyone informed as information is released.
At the beginning of the week, Coconino County data showed a rolling seven day average of 1,332 new cases per day for the previous week, and is currently recording over 1,000 cases daily.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), substantial community transmission means that there are over 50 cases per 100,000 people.
