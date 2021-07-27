FBI seeks Josiah Smith for crimes in Indian Country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI is looking for Josiah Alan Smith, 27, of Smith Lake, New Mexico, who is wanted on a federal murder charge.
Smith is a suspect in a fatal shooting on the Navajo Nation earlier this year. No specific details of the crime can be provided at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
Smith is 5 feet, 11 inches, weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
A federal arrest warrant was issued in the U.S. District Court in Albuquerque, New Mexico June 11, after Smith was charged with murder and crimes committed in Indian Country.
The Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety is assisting with this investigation.
Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the FBI by calling 505-889-1300 or sending information online at tips.fbi.gov.
The public is asked not to approach Smith as he is considered armed and dangerous.
Information provided by the FBI
