Community information: COVID-19 update
A total of 18,196 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among Coconino County residents from March 15, 2020 – July 17, according to Coconino County.
Grand Canyon Village has recorded 211 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 918,609 confirmed cases and 18,171 deaths in the state, since the pandemic began.
In the U.S., there have been 34,413,532 cases reported since Jan. 21, 2020 and 608,528 deaths, according to the CDC.
COVID-19 vaccines are available from Coconino County and healthcare providers.
More information and resources on COVID-19 is available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.
