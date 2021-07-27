Community calendar: Week of July 28

Williams Republican Club and Young Republicans

Williams Republican Club meets Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Canyon Chapel Foursquare Church, 720 W. Sheridan Avenue in Williams. August special guest speaker is Kari Lake, who is running for Arizona governor. Young Republicans meet the first Friday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Family Harvest Church.

Invasive weed removal Aug. 4

Public Lands Interpretive Association is organizing an invasive weed removal event at Kaibab Lake campground on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 9-11 a.m. Those interested should meet at the Kaibab Lake Campground amphitheatre. Register to volunteer online at https://1a04top03le.typeform.com/to/tSs0HHju.

More information is availble from Reyna Butler at rbutler@plia.org.

Rotary meetings

Rotarians and prospective Rotarians are invited to attend Rotary meetings and lunch the last Wednesday of each month at noon at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse., 643 E. Route 66 in Williams.

WUSD open house July 27-28

An open house for Williams Unified School District will be held July 27-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Williams High School and Williams Elmentary-Middle School.

Mountain Man 5K and 10K Sept. 6

The 11th annual Mountain Man 5k and 10k takes place Sept. 6 in Williams. Registration is now open. More information is available at www. mountainmanrun.org.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

2022 Grand Canyon Artist in Residence applications now open

Applications are now open for next year's Grand Canyon Artist in Residence! We are seeking professional artists working at a high level in their discipline who can give new insights and focus to Grand Canyon and the surrounding communities as an on-site resident artist at Grand Canyon National Park. The deadline to apply for 2022 is September 15. Visit grandcanyon.org/artist for details.