AZGFD to review game management hunt guidelines

Stock photo

Stock photo

Originally Published: July 27, 2021 1:59 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters will have a chance to comment on new hunt guideline recommendations through Sept. 1.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is initiating the review of a five-year game management hunt guidelines that provide the biological and social parameters used by wildlife biologists to formulate the annual hunt recommendations including season structures, season lengths, season dates and permits allocated.

These recommendations result in the annual hunts in which all licensed hunters may participate.

The public is encouraged to review the existing hunt guidelines available on Arizona Game and Fish website and to offer feedback on how to improve them.

While acknowledging that hunting opportunity is important, and that wildlife is held in the public trust, wildlife biologists also concur that using science-based principles to shape the hunt guidelines process remains paramount to ensure healthy, sustainable and diverse wildlife populations in perpetuity.

“All of us are passionate about wildlife,” said Amber Munig, AZGFD’s big game management supervisor. “There will be a lot of varying views that must be considered and balanced to create the guidelines for setting hunting opportunities in Arizona. “We are seeking your ideas, comments, concerns and observations on how to meet the many demands by our varied hunting public, as well as fostering new opportunities for continuing our hunting heritage for future generations.”

Comments on the existing hunt guidelines may be submitted through Sept. 1 by email to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov, or by mail addressed to: Hunt Guidelines, Arizona Game and Fish Department, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086.

After initial comments are received, reviewed and processed, the department will:

• Host several webcasts or public meetings in late October-November on the draft revisions, answer questions and collect any further public input

• Present proposed hunt guidelines to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission on Dec. 10-11.

• Open a 30-day public comment period Jan. 1-30, 2022.

• The final proposed hunt guidelines will then be prepared and posted on the department's website prior to being presented to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission in April 2022.

More information about the hunt guidelines process, as well as to review the existing hunt guidelines is available at www.azgfd.gov/huntguidelines.

Information provided by AZGFD

