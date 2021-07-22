Obituary: Daniel (Dan) William Baertlein
Daniel (“Dan”) William Baertlein, a long-time resident of Williams, Arizona, died March 27, 2021 at age 85.
Daniel was born August 30, 1935 to Gilbert and Paula Baertlein in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
Daniel charmed Clara Jean Karrels at a dance, dated her during his military service in the U.S. Army and married her in 1957. He was the first in his family to graduate from college, earning a Civil Engineering degree from Marquette University. He joined the U.S. Forest Service soon after, starting a 33-year career that ultimately brought him to Williams, where he lived for over 50 years.
He shared his love of wild places and hunting with his six children. He designed and directed the family construction of two homes and loved any excuse for a drive in the forest.
A lifelong Catholic, he was active in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was a strong proponent of education, serving as both a member of the Williams School board, and later as a founding member of the Coconino Community College (CCC) Governing Board. He will be remembered for his love of opera, mischievous smile and dislike of kisses – which always caused granddaughters to torture him with smooches.
He is survived by Noel Baertlein (brother), Paulette Marx (sister), Brian Baertlein (son) and wife Dawn, Peter Baertlein (son) and wife Ann, Hugh Baertlein (son) and wife Elena, Joel Baertlein (son) and wife LaDonna, and Lisa Baertlein (daughter), nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
COVID-19 concerns have compelled the family to hold a private funeral mass at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williams, followed by interment at the Williams Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at http://act.alz.org and/or to the CCC “Daniel W. and Clara J. Baertlein Scholarship” at https://coconino.edu/foundation-planned-giving.
- Shelter in place order issued for flood areas of Flagstaff
- Northern Arizona astronomy: NASA's interest in Venus and climate change
- One missing after flash flood at Grand Canyon
- One dead, several injured in flash flood at Grand Canyon
- Fire restrictions to be lifted on Kaibab and Coconino National Forests
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Monsoon rains anticipated to help water levels at Lake Powell
- Obituary: Celia “Sally” Aguilar Lugo
- Grand Canyon fire fighters manage small wildfire
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- June 23 update: Heavy smoke for 34,949-acre Rafael Fire south of Parks
- Shelter in place order issued for flood areas of Flagstaff
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Rafael Fire grows to 24,064 acres, communities remain on SET status
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
- Rafael Fire contained at 91 percent, mop up efforts now underway
- Evacuation "GO" order issued for areas of South Garland Prairie
- Williams Fourth of July to have parade and events; fireworks canceled
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: