OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Four injured during lightning strike on Bright Angel Trail

Lightning flashes along the cliffs and buttes of Grand Canyon National Park. (Photo/M. Quinn, NPS)

Lightning flashes along the cliffs and buttes of Grand Canyon National Park. (Photo/M. Quinn, NPS)

Originally Published: July 21, 2021 11:03 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – A lightning strike in Grand Canyon National Park injured four people hiking on the Bright Angel Trail during a monsoonal thunderstorm July 20.

Around 2:50 p.m., the Grand Canyon Communications Center received a report of multiple individuals struck by lightning. A 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were initially found unresponsive.

The man regained consciousness without intervention. CPR and advanced life-saving interventions were initiated on the woman, and she regained a pulse. Because of significant storm activity, air transport was not available, and both were transported by ground to the Flagstaff Medical Center. The woman is reported to be in stable condition at a regional burn center.

At least two other patients self-transported to the Grand Canyon Clinic with lightning splash injuries.

The park is reminding the public that monsoon season brings not only rain, but dangerous and potentially life-threatening lightning during thunderstorms. Serious injuries and fatalities have occurred at Grand Canyon National Park as a result of lightning strikes.

Visitors are reminded that if the sound of thunder follows a lightning flash within 30 seconds or less, they should seek shelter in a building or vehicle or proceed to the nearest bus stop to get on a park shuttle. Lightning can strike two points up to 10 miles apart at the same time.

In Grand Canyon National Park, lightning strikes an average of 25,000 times per year.

Information provided by NPS

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Lightning strike injures two
Monsoon season means extra vigilance
Hiker flown to Las Vegas hospital after North Rim lightning strike
Lightning causes one fatality and five injuries at Grand Canyon National Park
Lightning strike sparks wildfire near North Rim
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State