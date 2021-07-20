OFFERS
Vikings volleyball hits summer practices

Vikings volleyball players spend time on the court July 15 in preparation for the 2021-22 season. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: July 20, 2021 12:36 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings volleyball team is spending some time on the court this summer.

Because Williams High School is undergoing facility improvements, the team has been sporadically practicing in June and July.

The team participated in a round-robin tournament in Joseph City earlier this summer.

“It was a good learning experience for us,” said Head Coach Connie Stevens.

The team travels to Yavapai College and Camp Verde this week to play in more round-robin play.

“I’ve got 13-14 girls playing this summer,” Stevens said. “I’m very excited about this group of girls.”

Stevens said she has been working on conditioning and chemistry at practices.

The first official practice for the Lady Vikings is Aug. 9.

The first scrimmage is Aug. 26 and the first game is scheduled for Sept. 2.

