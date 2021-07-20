Gunfighter Canyon earns national five-star rating for range excellence

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Gunfighter Canyon, northern Arizona’s premiere indoor shooting range experience, was recently awarded a five-star rating from NSSF®, the firearm industry trade association for range excellence.

The rating is the highest designation for NSSF (National Shooting Sports Foundation) and applies to Gunfighter Canyon’s facilities in both Page and Williams.

Gunfighter Canyon is the first indoor shooting range to receive this rating in Arizona.

“We are very impressed with the Gunfighter Canyon’s facilities and operations,” said Zach Snow, NSSF director. “We can see why their customers, especially those visiting the state and looking to have a fun, safe time with firearms, come away satisfied and with an experience to remember.”

To achieve a four or five-star rating, ranges must demonstrate excellence in all aspects of management and operations. Ranges that earn a rating are prominently featured on NSSF’s Find a Range resource at letsgoshooting.org, wheretoshoot.org and on the WhereToShoot mobile app.

“These ratings and our recent expansions to meet customer growth mean we’re succeeding in what we set out to do four years ago — provide a ‘once-in-a- lifetime’ shooting experience to a customer who might not otherwise be exposed to the second amendment rights our great country offers and employing our nation’s veteran community,” said Nishan Campbell, Co-Founder and CEO. “We are grateful for the NSSF’s leadership in our industry and for highlighting the tireless work of our Gunfighter staff. We are honored to receive this recognition.”

Founded in 2017, Gunfighter Canyon is a veteran-owned and operated business.

In just a few short years Gunfighter Canyon has reached the pinnacle of NSSF’s range-rating ranking, which they state is a testament to the professionalism and attention to detail from management and staff.

“Having our Page and Williams facilities recognized with five-star ratings by NSSF is a mark of achievement we’re very proud to receive,” Campbell said.

The Gunfighter Canyon experience

At each location, Gunfighter Canyon attracts a diverse range of local and out-of-state customers to its combination range and firearm retailer facilities. Its business model is heavily focused on creating experiences for their patrons, especially since their facilities attract tourists visiting the Grand Canyon State from throughout the country and even internationally.

Both locations offer indoor ranges, and the Page facility, which is near tourist destinations like Lake Powell and Antelope Canyon, offers special outdoor shooting adventures, including providing transportation and equipment.

Gunfighter Canyon’s ranges are open to everyone, from first-time shooters to seasoned gun owners. Ranges accommodate normal handguns, rifles and shotguns to fully automatic machine guns or, for those wanting to channel their inner cowboy or cowgirl, revolvers.

Gunfighter Canyon emphasizes safety and education and offers various training classes, including private training provided by instructors certified by the NRA, USCCA and various military backgrounds.

With so many first-time gun owners seeking to become better target shooters or learn more about concealed carry, Gunfighter Canyon said its training classes are popular.

The on-site gun stores in both locations offer new and used firearms, ammunition and accessories. A full-time, on-site master gunsmith can assist customers with repairs and customizations of their guns, and the “Gunfigher Laboratory” specializes in Gunfighter-branded firearms, Cerakoting, stippling and laser engraving.

For regular customers, Gunfighter Canyon offers a range of memberships so patrons can get the most value from the ranges.

More information about Gunfighter Canyon is available at gunfighter.com.

About NSSF

Formed in 1961, NSSF’s mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. The organization has a membership of several thousand manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide.