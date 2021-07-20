OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon fire fighters manage small wildfire
Lightning-caused O’Connell Fire one mile south of park boundary

The O’Connell Fire was discovered July 12. It has burned 190 acres and is 95 percent contained. (Photo/Inciweb, Kaibab National Forest)

The O’Connell Fire was discovered July 12. It has burned 190 acres and is 95 percent contained. (Photo/Inciweb, Kaibab National Forest)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 20, 2021 2:04 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The O’ Connell Fire, located five miles northwest of Tusayan and one mile south of Grand Canyon National Park is 95 percent contained.

The fire, started by a lightning strike, was first reported July 12 at 6 a.m.

Firefighters used existing roads for containment lines and let the fire progress naturally as well as engaging it in minimal burning to reduce the dead and down fuels as needed.

A total of 22 wildland firefighters were assigned to the fire including three Type 6 engines and hand crew from Williams.

The fire has burned 190 acres.

Fire personnel warn that monsoonal weather could possibly bring more lightning and precipitation in the coming weeks which could result in other wildland fires.

A Type 4 team remained operational throughout the weekend to monitor the O’ Connell Fire.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Erratic winds from passing thunderstorms challenge firefighters on Thumb Fire
Thumb Fire at Grand Canyon grows to 6,726 acres
North Rim fires: Castle Fire nears burnout phase, Ikes Fire continues to grow
Obi Fire on North Rim grows to 1,750 acres
Wildland use fires on Tusayan District
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State