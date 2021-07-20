Community calendar: week of July 20

2022 Grand Canyon Artist in Residence applications now open

Applications are now open for next year's Grand Canyon Artist in Residence! We are seeking professional artists working at a high level in their discipline who can give new insights and focus to Grand Canyon and the surrounding communities as an on-site resident artist at Grand Canyon National Park. The deadline to apply for 2022 is September 15. Visit grandcanyon.org/artist for details.

Williams Republican Club

Williams Republican Club meets Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Canyon Chapel Foursquare Church, 720 W. Sheridan Avenue in Williams. August special guest speaker is Kari Lake, who is running for Arizona governor. Young Republicans meet the first Friday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Family Harvest Church.

Rotary meetings

Rotarians and prospective Rotarians are invited to attend Rotary meetings and lunch the last Wednesday of each month at noon at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse., 643 E. Route 66 in Williams.

WUSD open house July 27-28

An open house for Williams Unified School District will be held July 27-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Williams High School and Williams Elementary-Middle School.

Mountain Man 5K and 10K Sept. 6

The 11th annual Mountain Man 5k and 10k takes place Sept. 6 in Williams. Registration is now open. More information is available at www. mountainmanrun.org.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Public safety/emergency alert sign ups

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from Williams Police Department and Coconino County.

To sign up for Williams Nixle alerts, text 888777 and include the zip code 86046. To sign up for Coconino County CodeRed alerts, go to coconino.az.gov/ready.

The alerts are sent out by text, telephone and/or email to notify people of emergency situations such as missing children, police incidents, wildfires, tornadoes, severe weather, evacuations and other catastrophic situations.