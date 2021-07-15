OFFERS
Thu, July 15
Leftover hunting permit-tags available for fall deer, turkey and javelina

Originally Published: July 15, 2021 9:38 a.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters will have an opportunity to receive a permit-tag for select 2021 fall hunts.

There are 89 leftover permit-tags available for general deer hunts, with most of those hunts being for antlered white-tailed deer only in Game Management Units (GMUs) in the southeastern portion of the state.

There also are leftover permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (237), fall turkey (88), youth-only general deer (25), youth-only muzzleloader deer (1) and youth-only javelina (22) hunts.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will accept paper applications for leftover hunt permit-tags — by mail only — beginning July 26. All completed paper applications must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.

Any remaining leftover hunt permit-tags will go on sale on a “first come, first served” basis beginning Aug. 2.

For a complete list of leftover hunt permit-tags, as well as a printable paper application, visit www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. Paper applications also can be found at more than 200 license dealers statewide (call in advance for availability).

For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the “2021-2022 Arizona Hunting Regulations,” or call (602) 942-3000.

