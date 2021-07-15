OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, July 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fire restrictions return to Stage 1 at Grand Canyon National Park July 16

Stock photo

Stock photo

Originally Published: July 15, 2021 1:44 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Because of monsoonal activity and heavy rainfall, Grand Canyon National Park will rescind Stage 2 fire restrictions as of 6 a.m. July 16.

Grand Canyon National Park will remain in Stage 1 fire restrictions which requires that a campfire always be in a designated fire ring within a maintained campground. Inner canyon users can use gas cook stoves, but campfires and other open fires are never allowed below the rim. River users should continue to follow the conditions of their permit regarding fires along the Colorado River.

Visitors should continue to be fire aware and use extra care when visiting their public lands.

Taking a few precautions can make all the difference:

• Before going hiking or camping, check for fire restrictions and closures in the area.

• If you are using a portable stove, clear the area of grasses and other fine fuels and be careful to prevent the stove from tipping over.

• Consider alternatives to campfires even if they are allowed. During times of high fire danger unattended campfires are likely to escape.

• If you are a smoker, consider smoking only on paved surfaces or in an enclosed vehicle; and never toss cigarette butts on the ground. Use an ashtray or pack cigarette butts out in your pocket.

• If you are driving on unpaved roads, be careful of parking or driving your vehicle in tall, dry vegetation. Hot vehicle parts may start a fire.

• If you see smoke or fire, note the location and report it to authorities. Do NOT attempt to put out a fire by yourself.

More information is available from Grand Canyon National Park at https://www.nps.gov/grca/parkmagmt/fire-info.htm.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fire restrictions lifted at Grand Canyon National Park
Grand Canyon National Park lifts fire restrictions
Fire bans, closures lifted across Kaibab, Coconino Forests
Grand Canyon officials implement additional fire restrictions
Grand Canyon's South Rim implements campfire restriction
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State