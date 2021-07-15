Fire restrictions return to Stage 1 at Grand Canyon National Park July 16

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Because of monsoonal activity and heavy rainfall, Grand Canyon National Park will rescind Stage 2 fire restrictions as of 6 a.m. July 16.

Grand Canyon National Park will remain in Stage 1 fire restrictions which requires that a campfire always be in a designated fire ring within a maintained campground. Inner canyon users can use gas cook stoves, but campfires and other open fires are never allowed below the rim. River users should continue to follow the conditions of their permit regarding fires along the Colorado River.

Visitors should continue to be fire aware and use extra care when visiting their public lands.

Taking a few precautions can make all the difference:

• Before going hiking or camping, check for fire restrictions and closures in the area.

• If you are using a portable stove, clear the area of grasses and other fine fuels and be careful to prevent the stove from tipping over.

• Consider alternatives to campfires even if they are allowed. During times of high fire danger unattended campfires are likely to escape.

• If you are a smoker, consider smoking only on paved surfaces or in an enclosed vehicle; and never toss cigarette butts on the ground. Use an ashtray or pack cigarette butts out in your pocket.

• If you are driving on unpaved roads, be careful of parking or driving your vehicle in tall, dry vegetation. Hot vehicle parts may start a fire.

• If you see smoke or fire, note the location and report it to authorities. Do NOT attempt to put out a fire by yourself.

More information is available from Grand Canyon National Park at https://www.nps.gov/grca/parkmagmt/fire-info.htm.