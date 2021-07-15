Fire restrictions to be lifted on Kaibab and Coconino National Forests
Williams, Ariz. – Coconino and Kaibab National Forests will rescind all fire restrictions at 6 a.m. Friday, July 16 after receiving monsoon rain.
Kaibab National Forest will also lift the Bill Williams Mountain closure.
Fire danger remains high across both forests and visitors are asked to remain vigilant and avoid activities that could accidentally cause wildfires – refrain from campfires on dry and windy days and remember that it is always illegal to leave a campfire unattended. In addition, fireworks are never allowed on any National Forest land.
Closures unrelated to fire and smoking restrictions remain in effect including the Raphael Fire around Sycamore Canyon, Mangum Fire on the North Kaibab Ranger District, and areas of the Slate Fire and Backbone Fire on the Coconino NF.
A full list of what each fire restriction stage means can be found on the Coconino National Forest's website. Statewide fire restriction information can be found at www.wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.
Information provided by Kaibab National Forest
- Shelter in place order issued for flood areas of Flagstaff
- Cyclist injured in Show Low bike race dies
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Yavapai County approves new travel center in Ash Fork
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- The demand for water: Is the solution more wells or decreased use in Williams?
- Hikers warned about low water pressure at spigots on Grand Canyon trails
- Celtic Festival coming to Williams July 17-18
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
- June 23 update: Heavy smoke for 34,949-acre Rafael Fire south of Parks
- Rafael Fire grows to 24,064 acres, communities remain on SET status
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Shelter in place order issued for flood areas of Flagstaff
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
- Rafael Fire contained at 91 percent, mop up efforts now underway
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- Evacuation "GO" order issued for areas of South Garland Prairie
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: