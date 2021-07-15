Fire restrictions to be lifted on Kaibab and Coconino National Forests

Williams, Ariz. – Coconino and Kaibab National Forests will rescind all fire restrictions at 6 a.m. Friday, July 16 after receiving monsoon rain.

Kaibab National Forest will also lift the Bill Williams Mountain closure.

Fire danger remains high across both forests and visitors are asked to remain vigilant and avoid activities that could accidentally cause wildfires – refrain from campfires on dry and windy days and remember that it is always illegal to leave a campfire unattended. In addition, fireworks are never allowed on any National Forest land.

Closures unrelated to fire and smoking restrictions remain in effect including the Raphael Fire around Sycamore Canyon, Mangum Fire on the North Kaibab Ranger District, and areas of the Slate Fire and Backbone Fire on the Coconino NF.

A full list of what each fire restriction stage means can be found on the Coconino National Forest's website. Statewide fire restriction information can be found at www.wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest