Shelter in place order issued for flood areas of Flagstaff

Related video A flash flood rolls through Flagstaff July 14

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County has issued a shelter in place order July 14 for the Museum Fire flood area in Flagstaff.

Flash flooding is expected in Mt. Elden Estates, Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside neighborhoods as heavy monsoon storms blanket the area.

More monsoon activity is expected in the Flagstaff area throughout the week, and could potentially lead to more flooding as rain falls on already-saturated ground. City officials are asking residents in flooded areas to either shelter in place or go to higher ground. They also remind residents to keep family members and pets away from floodwaters, because standing water can be full of toxins, chemicals and sharp debris.

Officials warn people to not try to cross flowing water, because the current in just six inches of water can sweep you off your feet. And remember, don't ever let children play in washes, even if the washes are dry.

The Coconino County Flood Control District conducted a post-wildfire flood event assessment on Grandview Avenue this morning, July 14. The assessment involved 59 homes.

Of those homes:

49 homes had no impact

3 homes had a status that was undetermined (residents did not answer their doors)

3 homes had garage-only impacts

3 homes had interior impacts

1 home had both garage and interior impacts

The County and City are focused on clearing debris from channels so that these channels can respond to additional flooding that may occur as monsoonal weather is expected throughout the week.

Currently, crews are approximately 80 percent complete with removing debris upstream of the Dortha Avenue Inlet and the Linda Vista crossing. Crew will next cear the Arroyo Seco stormwater inlet.



Residents who parked cars on roads that received debris during the flood event are advised to clear debris from under the engine area. There was a report yesterday of a car fire that ignited as a result of pine needles and debris igniting under the engine. If you live on one of the streets that has debris as a result of the flood, then please do not park your car on the streets. Parked cars on these streets prevent the sandbags from doing their job—protecting property.



Residents with debris on their property should move the debris to the street if they are able. This will help County and City Public Works crews sweep the debris with their heavy equipment.

Pre-filled sandbags are available to residents at County Health and Human Services 2625 N. King Street. The self-fill sandbag station is also available.

Coconino County and the City are providing updates on their websites and social media: coconino.az.gov/museumfire/floodarea, twitter.com/coconinocounty, and facebook.com/coconinocounty | flagstaff.az.gov, facebook.com/CityofFlagstaff

Residents should sign up for Emergency Notifications at coconino.az.gov/ready. Those with questions can call the Museum Flood Area Call Center at 928-679-8525. Residents who would like to be added to the Museum Flood Area email distribution list should email museumfloodinfo@coconino.az.gov with "Add me to the Museum Email List" in the subject line.

For those interested in helping residents of the Museum Flood Area, the United Way of Northern Arizona is planning a sandbag volunteer event on Saturday, July 17. To sign up, please visit uwna.volunteerhub.com or call (928) 773-9813.

More reminders: