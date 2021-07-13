OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, July 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams Shooting Range gets new pistol stands through donations

Williams Sportsmans Club members Warren Weir, Jack Douglas, Dale Vicari, Keith Heimes and Chuck Corcoran frame the roof on a new pistol shooting facility at the Williams Shooting Range.

Williams Sportsmans Club members Warren Weir, Jack Douglas, Dale Vicari, Keith Heimes and Chuck Corcoran frame the roof on a new pistol shooting facility at the Williams Shooting Range.

Bruce Speirs, Special to the Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 13, 2021 11:04 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$2

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$20

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Range open for shooting
Ladies handgun safety class draws more than 30 Williams participants
Racks and rifles: Williams Sportsman’s Club hosts disabled veterans
Veterans welcomed in Williams for Arizona elk hunt
Time at the range: Sportsman's group hosts women's only shoot
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State