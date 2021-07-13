OFFERS
Grand Canyon’s Celebration of Art returns Sept. 11
Art available for purchase and on exhibit at Kolb Studio

Celebration of Art takes place both on-site at Grand Canyon National Park and online. (Photo/Celebration of Art, Grand Canyon Conservancy)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 13, 2021 11:13 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The 13th annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art takes place Sept. 11-19, at Grand Canyon National Park.

Celebration of Art is an annual tradition at the park, providing a vibrant experience for visitors, a venue for artists inspired by the Canyon and a successful fundraiser to benefit a dedicated art venue at the South Rim. Art plays a critical role in the appreciation of national parks and this event helps to keep the artistic tradition part of the Grand Canyon experience.

In 2020, the event was modified because of the COVID-19 crisis. For this year’s event, the Canyon is welcoming back all of the 2020 artists.

Since 2009, Celebration of Art has invited participating artists to paint “en plein air” (outside on location) for a week at the canyon. This year, many of the 25 participating artists will paint along the South Rim from Sept. 11-17. Most artists prefer to paint mornings and evenings when the canyon is most vibrant. Visitors to Grand

Canyon will be able to view the artists as they paint, safely from a distance.

The works produced from the event will be available for purchase online and on display at historic Kolb Studio for a four-month sale and exhibition beginning Sept. 19.

On Sept. 17, artists can be found painting between Verkamp’s Visitor Center and Thunderbird Lodge in the village for a group Paint Out.

According to organizers, this is a time where visitors can ask questions and engage with artists while they create plein air paintings. The event will be offered via live feed on Facebook and YouTube for those who cannot join in person. All completed paintings will be available for purchase on-site until 7 p.m.

The Celebration of Art exhibit and sale opens Sept. 19 and will be open daily through Jan. 17 at the historic Kolb Studio at the South Rim of Grand Canyon. Admission is free and open to the public.

All available work will be for sale online at shop.grandcanyon.org with proceeds going toward a fund to establish a dedicated art venue and educational programming at the South Rim.

Kolb Studio is open to the public daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

More additional information about the event is available from Kathy Duley at kduley@grandcanyon.org or (480) 277-0458.

