Grand Canyon shuttle buses to resume routes

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Starting July 17, Grand Canyon National Park will resume all three in-park shuttle bus routes.

This service will continue through Nov. 30.

Changes include the following:

• The Hermits Rest Route (Red Route) and the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) will operate from 5 a.m. until one hour after sunset.

• The Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) will run to all locations, including westbound to the Yavapai Geology Museum.

• The Village Route (Blue Route) will operate from 5 a.m.-10 p.m.



• The Tusayan Route (Purple Route) will not operate this year.



• The Visitor Center-Hermit Road Express Bus will operate from 12-8 p.m., every 15 minutes. This route takes people directly from the Visitor Center to Hermit Road and vice versa.

• The Hikers’ Express Bus, which starts at the Bright Angel Lodge, then travels to the Backcountry Office, GCVC, and the South Kaibab trailhead will operate as normal.

• July through August – Hiker’s Express shuttles begin at 4, 5, and 6 a.m.

• In September – Shuttles begin at 5, 6, and 7 a.m.



Face coverings

Visitors are still required to wear a face covering when riding the shuttle buses.



According to the park, drivers are having increasing challenges with visitor compliance on this issue and remind visitors that this remains a federal mandate.

Information provided by NPS