OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, July 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon shuttle buses to resume routes

Grand Canyon National Park shuttle busses offer several routes throughout the park. (Photo/NPS)

Grand Canyon National Park shuttle busses offer several routes throughout the park. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: July 13, 2021 11:01 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Starting July 17, Grand Canyon National Park will resume all three in-park shuttle bus routes.

This service will continue through Nov. 30.

Changes include the following:

• The Hermits Rest Route (Red Route) and the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) will operate from 5 a.m. until one hour after sunset.

• The Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) will run to all locations, including westbound to the Yavapai Geology Museum.

• The Village Route (Blue Route) will operate from 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

• The Tusayan Route (Purple Route) will not operate this year.

• The Visitor Center-Hermit Road Express Bus will operate from 12-8 p.m., every 15 minutes. This route takes people directly from the Visitor Center to Hermit Road and vice versa.

• The Hikers’ Express Bus, which starts at the Bright Angel Lodge, then travels to the Backcountry Office, GCVC, and the South Kaibab trailhead will operate as normal.

• July through August – Hiker’s Express shuttles begin at 4, 5, and 6 a.m.

• In September – Shuttles begin at 5, 6, and 7 a.m.

Face coverings

Visitors are still required to wear a face covering when riding the shuttle buses.

According to the park, drivers are having increasing challenges with visitor compliance on this issue and remind visitors that this remains a federal mandate.

Information provided by NPS

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Grand Canyon shuttle bus operations resume
Express shuttle for South Kaibab Trailhead offered from Backcountry office
What you need to know about visiting Grand Canyon during the summer
Hermit Road opens for winter
Hermit Road reopens to private vehicles Dec. 1
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State