Flash flood watches blanket much of Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Flash flood watches have been issued for large areas of central, southern and northwestern Arizona, including metro Phoenix and Tucson as well as areas scarred by recent wildfires.
The watches issued by the National Weather Service generally were scheduled to take effect Tuesday afternoon and run through Wednesday morning.
In northern Arizona, the weather service's Flagstaff office said showers and thunderstorms were expected to become more widespread and continue into Thursday.
"While a few isolated severe storms will be possible, our main concerns during this increase in moisture will be the potential for flash flooding," the office said.
