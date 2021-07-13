Flags to be lowered in Arizona to honor fallen firefighters
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags on all state buildings lowered to half-staff July 13 to honor two wildland firefighting crew members killed in a plane crash in northwestern Arizona.
The state Bureau of Land Management identified the victims as 62-year-old Jeff Piechura and 48-year-old Matthew Miller.
Piechura was a retired fire chief from the Tucson area who was working for the Coronado National Forest, and Miller was a pilot with Falcon Executive Aviation contracted by the U.S. Forest Service.
Bureau officials said the plane went down Saturday as it was doing aerial reconnaissance and helping direct aviation resources over a lightning-caused wildfire near the small community of Wikieup.
Piechura is survived by his wife and five children.
- Cyclist injured in Show Low bike race dies
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Yavapai County approves new travel center in Ash Fork
- The demand for water: Is the solution more wells or decreased use in Williams?
- Rafael Fire contained at 91 percent, mop up efforts now underway
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion: How to know which is which?
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
- Babbitt Ranch to host annual Hashknife Colt Sale July 10
- June 23 update: Heavy smoke for 34,949-acre Rafael Fire south of Parks
- Rafael Fire grows to 24,064 acres, communities remain on SET status
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
- Rafael Fire contained at 91 percent, mop up efforts now underway
- Evacuation "GO" order issued for areas of South Garland Prairie
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- Williams Fourth of July to have parade and events; fireworks canceled
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: