From the desk of the librarian: Workshops and clubs galore through summer

The Williams Public Library is hosting its series of summer events on the following dates:

Knitting Club

Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Knit or crochet with others from the community. All experience levels welcome. Bring your own yarn and needles or hooks.

Computer Tutoring

Wednesday mornings 9, 10,11 or noon

Call (928) 635-2263 to sign up for a 50-minute, one-on-one tutoring session with the library staff.

Williams Writers Workshop

Wednesdays 4-5 p.m.

Writers of all genres & experience levels are welcome.

Take and make kits/storytime at home

Pick up a kit to complete a craft or STEM activity at home. New kits available the first and third week of each month.

Owl Pellet Dissection

Thursday July 15 at 11 a.m.

Dissect a real owl pellet to find out what creatures the owl has eaten, ages 7 to 14.

Books and Boots: Gifts of the Crow

Wednesday July 28 from 9-11 p.m.

Meet at the Kaibab Lake Campground's amphitheater, do a walk, then discuss the book. (Location may change due to forest closures.)

Harry Potter Book Club

Thursdays, July 15 - August 26, "After hours" from 5-6 p.m.

Relive the magic of Harry Potter by discussing the books each week.

Potluck Book Club

Friday, July 23 "After hours" at 5 p.m.

Bring a dish to share and discuss whatever you're currently reading.

Crafternoon: Leaf Rubbing Art

Tuesday, July 27 from 4-6 p.m.

Join us for an all ages crafting afternoon. We will be creating artwork with leaves and crayons.

More information is available from Librarian Mary Corcoran at (928) 635-2263.