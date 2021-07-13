OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, July 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Celtic Festival coming to Williams July 17-18

The Northern Arizona Celtic Highland Association is bringing their Celtic festival to Williams July 17-18. (Photo/NACHA)

The Northern Arizona Celtic Highland Association is bringing their Celtic festival to Williams July 17-18. (Photo/NACHA)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 13, 2021 11:06 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Northern Arizona Celtic Highland Association is bringing their annual festival to Williams July 17- 18 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds.

The festival features food, drink, games and music in the Celtic tradition and focuses on sharing Celtic traditions and history with participants. Groups from all over the U.S. converge at the festival to share music, food, activities and history.

There will be a variety of food, including a vendor who brings dishes made from traditional Highland beef. There will also be Scotch whiskey tasting, with a variety of beer and whiskey for sale.

Several musicians will be at the gathering, including the Wicked Tinkers, who have been playing haunting, heart-pounding bagpipes and tribal drums as a professional touring band since 1995. Other musicians included tribal drummers, bag pipers, and the local group, The Knockabouts, who play classic Irish pub music.

The festival runs from 9 am. to 6 p.m. July 17, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18.

Tickets are available online at www.nachs.info/festival.shtml.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona Highland Games and Gathering coming to Williams July 17-18
Whiskey Rodeo brings the 'rock' for a good cause
Williams-Grand Canyon Chamber's Wild West Weekend begins Friday
Labor Day Music Festival, parade, and rodeo this weekend in Williams
Wild West Weekend to feature music, dance, art, food, rodeo and trains oh my
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State