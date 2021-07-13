Celtic Festival coming to Williams July 17-18
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Northern Arizona Celtic Highland Association is bringing their annual festival to Williams July 17- 18 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds.
The festival features food, drink, games and music in the Celtic tradition and focuses on sharing Celtic traditions and history with participants. Groups from all over the U.S. converge at the festival to share music, food, activities and history.
There will be a variety of food, including a vendor who brings dishes made from traditional Highland beef. There will also be Scotch whiskey tasting, with a variety of beer and whiskey for sale.
Several musicians will be at the gathering, including the Wicked Tinkers, who have been playing haunting, heart-pounding bagpipes and tribal drums as a professional touring band since 1995. Other musicians included tribal drummers, bag pipers, and the local group, The Knockabouts, who play classic Irish pub music.
The festival runs from 9 am. to 6 p.m. July 17, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18.
Tickets are available online at www.nachs.info/festival.shtml.
