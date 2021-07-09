OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, July 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hikers warned about low water pressure at spigots on Grand Canyon trails

Grand Canyon National Park crews work on the pipeline that pumps water to various locations on trails and to the Canyon rim. (Photo/GCNP)

Grand Canyon National Park crews work on the pipeline that pumps water to various locations on trails and to the Canyon rim. (Photo/GCNP)

Originally Published: July 9, 2021 12:52 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Hikers at Grand Canyon National Park are urged to be prepared for low water at spigots on the Bright Angel and North Kaibab Trails.

As of July 8, water pressure is extremely low for spigots at 1.5-mile rest house on the Bright Angel Trail, and 1.5 miles down the North Kaibab Trail at Supai Tunnel.

The park said spigots are running at barely a trickle because of water pipeline issues.

Crews are currently working on the pipeline that pumps water to those and other trails, as well as to the rim of the Canyon.

Officials are warning hikers not to rely on water stations and pack plenty of water, as they may not have adequate water pressure.

"Please bring enough water for your hike," the park said. "Do not rely on the water stations. The pipeline is old and subject to breaks and leaks. The park is hoping to start a major rebuild in the coming years, but for now, please pack more water than you think you will need."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Third pipeline break in Grand Canyon closes one mile section of North Kaibab Trail
Water conservation measures initiated at Grand Canyon after pipeline break
Hikers advised of water availability on North Kaibab Trail
Grand Canyon National Park under water conservation measures following water pump failure
Rockslide closes Ribbon Falls and North Kaibab Trail at Redwall Bridge
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State