Hikers warned about low water pressure at spigots on Grand Canyon trails
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Hikers at Grand Canyon National Park are urged to be prepared for low water at spigots on the Bright Angel and North Kaibab Trails.
As of July 8, water pressure is extremely low for spigots at 1.5-mile rest house on the Bright Angel Trail, and 1.5 miles down the North Kaibab Trail at Supai Tunnel.
The park said spigots are running at barely a trickle because of water pipeline issues.
Crews are currently working on the pipeline that pumps water to those and other trails, as well as to the rim of the Canyon.
Officials are warning hikers not to rely on water stations and pack plenty of water, as they may not have adequate water pressure.
"Please bring enough water for your hike," the park said. "Do not rely on the water stations. The pipeline is old and subject to breaks and leaks. The park is hoping to start a major rebuild in the coming years, but for now, please pack more water than you think you will need."
