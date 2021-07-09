Game and Fish announces draw results for 2021 fall hunts
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has completed its random draw for 2021 fall hunts.
The results are now available for those who have a free AZGFD portal account, or by calling the department at (602) 942-3000, pressing “2” and following the prompts. Be prepared to provide a Social Security or Department ID number, and date of birth. This service is free.
To open a portal account, visit accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register and complete the required fields. A portal account allows customers to create a secure account where they can view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. For questions about creating a portal account, call the department at 602-942-3000 and press “7.”
By the numbers:
• 50,258: The total number of hunt permit-tags issued.
• 191,182: The total number of those who applied for hunts or bonus points.
• 148,409: The total number of applications submitted.
All hunt permit-tags are expected to be mailed by Aug. 9.
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Rafael Fire contained at 91 percent, mop up efforts now underway
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Williams Fourth of July to have parade and events; fireworks canceled
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
- High flying action planned for Tusayan Fourth of July
- Yavapai County approves new travel center in Ash Fork
- Williams now accepting Fourth of July parade applications
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- Photo highlights: Williams Fourth of July parade delights
- June 23 update: Heavy smoke for 34,949-acre Rafael Fire south of Parks
- Rafael Fire grows to 24,064 acres, communities remain on SET status
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
- Rafael Fire contained at 91 percent, mop up efforts now underway
- Evacuation "GO" order issued for areas of South Garland Prairie
- Williams Fourth of July to have parade and events; fireworks canceled
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: