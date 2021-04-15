OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, July 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Ducey OKs bills limiting new taxes, "critical race theory" training, sex-education in schools

In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks during a bill signing in Phoenix. Ducey, on Friday, July 9,2021, signed legislation banning government agencies from requiring training in so-called "critical race theory" as he begins considering the remaining bills from the legislative session that ended last week. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks during a bill signing in Phoenix. Ducey, on Friday, July 9,2021, signed legislation banning government agencies from requiring training in so-called "critical race theory" as he begins considering the remaining bills from the legislative session that ended last week. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

BOB CHRISTIE and JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 9, 2021 2:44 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$2

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$20

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

GOP-led Arizona Legislature OK's $1.9B income tax cut
Arizona voters OK recreational pot, joining other states
Arizona joins 47 other states with cellphone-driving law
Arizona bill limits sex ed, discussion of sexual orientation
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey gets second term in Republican sweep
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State