Yavapai County approves new travel center in Ash Fork

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The quiet community of Ash Fork could see an influx of business with the recent county approval of a new travel plaza.

On June 2, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request from KTH Consulting, who represents LV Petroleum LLC, for a 54-acre parcel near I-40 and Lewis Avenue.

The property is currently zoned R1-175 for residential use and C2-3 commercial designation, and the developer requested full C2 commercial land use designation.

The development, identified as the Ash Fork Travel Center, is proposing a driver’s lounge, three fast food restaurants, one sit-down restaurant, 10 electric car recharging stations, a dog park, a 12-island fueling station for passenger vehicles, a 16-island fueling station for commercial vehicles, a truck scale, 404 semi-truck parking spots and 180 passenger parking spots. The facility will also include a maintenance shop.

“This rezone request is intended to enhance the employment center opportunities for the community and provide needed services to the travelling public and local and regional residents,” LV Petroleum said in their letter of intent.

The company estimates $14 million is needed for the project development and construction investment, which they estimate would bring 100 new jobs to the area.

The 50-acre parcel is currently vacant with industrial property to the north, commercial property to the east and vacant residential land to the west.

The project will need to comply with the county’s Dark Sky ordinance to limit light pollution to the surrounding properties.

“The development further promotes the county’s energy goals by including electric charging stations to service hybrid and full electric vehicles, which limits emissions and attributes to beneficial air quality conditions,” the proposal said.

The company plans to develop an on-site wastewater treatment facility, and is reviewing options for water service, which could include a well.

“There is an existing water company in the area and work will commence with that entity once total uses, fire flows and other development items are fully defined,” the company said.

KTH Consulting said once the construction documents are complete and approvals received from ADOT, the county and state, facility construction will begin.

Yavapai County Planning said the developer notified all property owners within 1,000 feet of the parcel, and received several responses to the project.

Tim Olson, a planner with Yavapai County, said staff had received 38 survey comments, with 21 in support and 13 in opposition. He added that only four of the survey responses were within the 1,000-foot buffer of the subject parcel and none of the responses within that buffer were in opposition.

The Yavapai County Staff Report said the project fulfilled objectives within the Comprehensive Plan by fostering sustainability by supporting strategically placed commercial projects to attract major employment and shopping uses, and proposing appropriate land use as it relates to the evolution of transportation corridors, intersections and future plans.

Prior to the installation of any sign on the property, the applicant will need to submit a separate masterplan sign use permit application.