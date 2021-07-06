OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, July 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County approves new travel center in Ash Fork

The proposed Ash Fork Travel Plaza will cover 54 acres and include three restaurants, a lounge and a dog park. (Site plan/ LV Petroleum LLC)

The proposed Ash Fork Travel Plaza will cover 54 acres and include three restaurants, a lounge and a dog park. (Site plan/ LV Petroleum LLC)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: July 6, 2021 11:48 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The quiet community of Ash Fork could see an influx of business with the recent county approval of a new travel plaza.

On June 2, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request from KTH Consulting, who represents LV Petroleum LLC, for a 54-acre parcel near I-40 and Lewis Avenue.

The property is currently zoned R1-175 for residential use and C2-3 commercial designation, and the developer requested full C2 commercial land use designation.

The development, identified as the Ash Fork Travel Center, is proposing a driver’s lounge, three fast food restaurants, one sit-down restaurant, 10 electric car recharging stations, a dog park, a 12-island fueling station for passenger vehicles, a 16-island fueling station for commercial vehicles, a truck scale, 404 semi-truck parking spots and 180 passenger parking spots. The facility will also include a maintenance shop.

“This rezone request is intended to enhance the employment center opportunities for the community and provide needed services to the travelling public and local and regional residents,” LV Petroleum said in their letter of intent.

photo

The proposed Ash Fork Travel Plaza will cover 54 acres on the west side of the community. (Site plan/ LV Petroleum LLC)

The company estimates $14 million is needed for the project development and construction investment, which they estimate would bring 100 new jobs to the area.

The 50-acre parcel is currently vacant with industrial property to the north, commercial property to the east and vacant residential land to the west.

The project will need to comply with the county’s Dark Sky ordinance to limit light pollution to the surrounding properties.

“The development further promotes the county’s energy goals by including electric charging stations to service hybrid and full electric vehicles, which limits emissions and attributes to beneficial air quality conditions,” the proposal said.

The company plans to develop an on-site wastewater treatment facility, and is reviewing options for water service, which could include a well.

“There is an existing water company in the area and work will commence with that entity once total uses, fire flows and other development items are fully defined,” the company said.

KTH Consulting said once the construction documents are complete and approvals received from ADOT, the county and state, facility construction will begin.

Yavapai County Planning said the developer notified all property owners within 1,000 feet of the parcel, and received several responses to the project.

Tim Olson, a planner with Yavapai County, said staff had received 38 survey comments, with 21 in support and 13 in opposition. He added that only four of the survey responses were within the 1,000-foot buffer of the subject parcel and none of the responses within that buffer were in opposition.

The Yavapai County Staff Report said the project fulfilled objectives within the Comprehensive Plan by fostering sustainability by supporting strategically placed commercial projects to attract major employment and shopping uses, and proposing appropriate land use as it relates to the evolution of transportation corridors, intersections and future plans.

Prior to the installation of any sign on the property, the applicant will need to submit a separate masterplan sign use permit application.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

More wind turbines on the horizon north of Williams?
Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
The 'JTED' way
Granger Group passes on Williams Theme Park
‘Glamping’ plan near Sycamore Canyon application withdrawn
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State