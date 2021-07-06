Williams 911: week of June 30-July 3
The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended and city warrant on Rodgers;
• Officers responded to mental health issue on Sheridan;
• Officers responded to suspicious person at Kaibab Lake;
• Officers took criminal damage on Newton;
• Officers responded to transient behind senior center camping, subject removed and warned;
• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Franklin;
• Officers responded to misuse of 911 on Grant;
• officers responded to camping in city on 1st and Grant, subject using Wifi;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66, will be returned to owner;
• Officers took report of possible stalking on 7th;
• Officers responded to train vs. pedestrian accident on Grand Canyon Blvd, female victim deceased;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;
• Officers responded to car fire at Love's, Williams Fire Department responded and extinguished fire;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Highland Meadows;
• Officers responded to truck dragging train on trailer, driver fixed problem;
• Officers responded to male going into forest of 11th, not found;
• Officers responded to domestic on Grant, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel, female removed;
• Officers responded to verbal argument on Railroad, parties separated;
• Officers responded to dog bite on Pipping Rock;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on 4th;
• Officers investigated non injury hit and run accident on Grand Canyon Blvd, by Loves Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to fight at Canyon Club;
• Officers removed several campers in city limits;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Sherman, civil matter handled on scene;
• Officers responded to cattle in roadway on Rodeo, all herded up and put back into pens;
• Officers responded to parking issues at Rodeo;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Franklin;
• Officers responded to an alarm at local hotel;
• Officers responded to domestic on Rodgers, male arrested for domestic violence;
• Officers responded to possible burglary at construction site for amusement area, turned out to be civil;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Sherman where suspect pulled out knife, no prosecution desired;
• Officers responded to an abandon semi at Loves;
• Officers responded to criminal damage at KOA;
• Officers responded to several razor and quad calls for speeding;
• Officers responded to disturbance on 4th, verbal only;
• Officers responded to golf course reference a subject rolled a golf cart;
• Officers responded to possible accident on Perkinsville Road;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers arrested a male at Circle K for open container, cited and released;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Burning Tree;
• Officers took possible child abuse report;
• Officers assisted DPS with stolen vehicle stop and
• Officers responded to several calls for people going into lakes or forest.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
