Coconino County drops back to Stage 2 fire restrictions

FLAGSTAFF - As of 6 a.m. today, July 6, Coconino County has moved back to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in coordination with the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests.

This decision was made due to the cooler temperatures and recent rainfall which has reduced the risk of wildfire.

Even with the rain and lower temperatures, Coconino County remains in a drought and therefore fire danger remains. The following restrictions apply on County public lands, as well as private lands in the unincorporated areas of the County:

Campfires and open fires Fireworks Activities likely to result in combustion outdoors, such as using charcoal grills, fire rings, pellet smokers, tracer rounds, incendiary rounds/targets, welding, and smoking (except within an enclosed vehicle).

The use of propane grills and heaters is permitted in Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.

In line with the movement to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, Coconino County Parks and Recreation has reopened trails including Soldiers, Bridge, Two-Spot, Gold Digger, and Pumphouse Nature trails, and allowed access to the Highlands Trail, Flagstaff Loop Trail, and Harrenburg Wash. Additionally, Fort Tuthill Disc Golf Course, Fort Tuthill Bike Park, the stables at Fort Tuthill, the Archery Range at Fort Tuthill, and ramadas are now open.

Interested persons can view all current fire restrictions in Coconino County at coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions