Bridging over: WEMS celebrates summer KinderCamp students
Originally Published: July 6, 2021 4:18 p.m.
Williams Elementary-Middle School hosted a KinderCamp bridging over ceremony June 30. KinderCamp is an early intervention pre-school program for incoming kindergarteners. It is a targeted program with a goal of encouraging successful transitions into kindergarten for children and families. It provides opportunities for children to learn in rich, stable, growth-producing learning environments.
Photo Gallery
WEMS Kindercamp 2021
Most Read
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Williams Fourth of July to have parade and events; fireworks canceled
- Rafael Fire contained at 91 percent, mop up efforts now underway
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- High flying action planned for Tusayan Fourth of July
- Williams now accepting Fourth of July parade applications
- Letter: Should we have cancelled the Fourth of July fireworks?
- Woman injured after being struck by train in Williams
- June 23 update: Heavy smoke for 34,949-acre Rafael Fire south of Parks
- Rafael Fire grows to 24,064 acres, communities remain on SET status
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Evacuation "GO" order issued for areas of South Garland Prairie
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
- Williams Fourth of July to have parade and events; fireworks canceled
- Rafael Fire contained at 91 percent, mop up efforts now underway
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: