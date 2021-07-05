Photo highlights: Williams Fourth of July parade delights

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As one of the most anticipated events in Williams, the annual Fourth of July parade draws crowds from around the state, this year was no exception.

Planning for the parade has been underway for months and turnout for the event was exceptional.

This year’s parade theme was “Party in The USA,” and was held July 4 at 6 p.m. along Historic Route 66 in Williams.

The parade, hosted by the city of Williams, drew family and friends together in an Independence Day celebration.