Photo highlights: Williams Fourth of July parade delights

In honor of Independence Day, the city of Williams hosts its annual Fourth of July parade in downtown Williams. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

In honor of Independence Day, the city of Williams hosts its annual Fourth of July parade in downtown Williams. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: July 5, 2021 10:21 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As one of the most anticipated events in Williams, the annual Fourth of July parade draws crowds from around the state, this year was no exception.

Planning for the parade has been underway for months and turnout for the event was exceptional.

Photo Gallery

Williams Fourth of July parade 2021

This year’s parade theme was “Party in The USA,” and was held July 4 at 6 p.m. along Historic Route 66 in Williams.

The parade, hosted by the city of Williams, drew family and friends together in an Independence Day celebration.

