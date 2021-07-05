Photo highlights: Williams Fourth of July parade delights
Originally Published: July 5, 2021 10:21 a.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As one of the most anticipated events in Williams, the annual Fourth of July parade draws crowds from around the state, this year was no exception.
Planning for the parade has been underway for months and turnout for the event was exceptional.
Photo Gallery
Williams Fourth of July parade 2021
This year’s parade theme was “Party in The USA,” and was held July 4 at 6 p.m. along Historic Route 66 in Williams.
The parade, hosted by the city of Williams, drew family and friends together in an Independence Day celebration.
Most Read
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Williams Fourth of July to have parade and events; fireworks canceled
- Rafael Fire contained at 91 percent, mop up efforts now underway
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
- High flying action planned for Tusayan Fourth of July
- Williams now accepting Fourth of July parade applications
- Letter: Should we have cancelled the Fourth of July fireworks?
- Woman injured after being struck by train in Williams
- June 23 update: Heavy smoke for 34,949-acre Rafael Fire south of Parks
- Rafael Fire grows to 24,064 acres, communities remain on SET status
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Evacuation "GO" order issued for areas of South Garland Prairie
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
- Williams Fourth of July to have parade and events; fireworks canceled
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- Rafael Fire contained at 91 percent, mop up efforts now underway
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: