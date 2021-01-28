OFFERS
Winter snow advisory for Williams on Friday, 4-6 inches expected

Lulu Rico clears snow in front of residence Jan. 26. Two storms dumped up to 30 inches of snow in Williams. More snow is expected Friday, Jan. 29. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 28, 2021 3:06 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Don’t put that snow shovel away yet.

Snow is on the way for the greater Williams area, with 4-7 inches expected Friday.

A fast moving front will cruise through northern Arizona Jan. 29, bringing snow and wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

Patchy blowing snow will begin after 10 a.m. Friday, with winds from 14 to 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

During the day, 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected. Friday night another 1 to 2 inches is possible.

The storm will ease out of the area on Saturday, with highs in the mid 30s.

The weekend will remain sunny with temperatures from 36 to 43 degrees.

