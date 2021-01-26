Williams Elementary announces January Students of Month

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary-Middle School recently announced its January Students of the Month (SOM).

Students are selected by their teacher.

Zoey Hetrick is the Pre-K SOM for January. She has a beautiful smile that will light up any room. Zoey has a very kind heart, and is a great friend to everyone in class. Zoey is eager to learn new things, and actively participates during circle time. She is a great role model to her fellow classmates.

Ethaniel Sanders is the Kindergarten SOM. Ethaniel is a well behaved polite student who never gets his name on the board. Ethaniel tries hard on his work and reads his homework books. He is a good friend to others and gets along with everyone.

The first grade SOM is Isaac Gutierrez-Ibarra. Isaac is a great example of a student who SOARs. Isaac works very hard in the classroom. Even when the work is challenging, he never gives up. He has done homework every night since August. He shows kindness to his peers. He often offers to share items or help a friend in need. He is respectful to both adults and his peers and never wants to hurt anyone’s feelings.

The second grade SOM is Savanna Lea. Savanna is a hard worker who always completes her homework on time. She is a friend to everyone in class. Savanna always helps in the classroom and will stay on task. She enjoys math and is working hard on her reading. I am very proud of her reading improvement so far this year. Savanna is a Falcon who soars every day.

The third grade SOM is Sofia Lara Romero. Sofia is a very capable student who is always doing exactly what she is supposed to be doing.

She takes care with each assignment and turns in all her work on time and it is done with leaning in mind. She loves to raise her hand and show what she knows, but also, not hesitant to ask questions if she has them. Sofia gets along well with all her classmates and she exemplifies what a student of the month looks and acts like.

Camryn Ford is the fourth grade SOM. Camryn is making great improvements in our classroom! He has a wonderful sense of humor, is fun to be around, and almost always has a positive attitude even when things do not seem positive. Camryn has already made great growth and tries his hardest in class. We can count on him to give 110 percent effort. Our classroom is a better and happier place with him in it.

The fifth grade SOM is Ivan Davila Romero. Ivan has been working hard to meet his academic goals and complete all of his assignments. We started the Accelerated Reading program in December, and he has already met over half of his goal for the year. I also appreciate how much he helps keep the classroom clean and organized. Keep up the great work, Ivan.

Middle School

Angie Chhun is the female seventh grade SOM. Angie is an amazing student. She is hard working, diligent, and focused. In addition to always being on top of her schoolwork, she is a kind individual, gentle at heart, but never afraid to speak her mind. She is a leader in and out of the classroom. Angie is also a tremendous chess player.

Elias Martinez is male seventh grade SOM. Elias is friendly, kind, and always willing to help his fellow students. He is studious in his work and has a great sense of humor. He is very deserving of this honor.