Frustration mounts with COVID vaccine distribution

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With more demand than supply, people wanting a COVID-19 vaccine in northern Arizona are having to be patient as the state waits for additional doses from the federal government.

Coconino County has begun taking appointments for the Phase 1b vaccination group, which includes those over 65 years old and high risk individuals, but reached capacity within hours.

“Vaccine supplies remain low and expansion of vaccine administration is dependent upon vaccine allocations from the state and federal government,” said Coconino County Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Trish Lees. “Coconino County currently does not have vaccine supplies to meet demand.”

On Jan. 15, Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona Department of Health Services director, said all of the Arizona COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been limited by the restricted supply of doses the state is getting from the federal government.

The state has administered more than 458,000 vaccine doses, including 69,000 second doses.

In Coconino County, 14,475 vaccines have been received and the county and its partners have administered 10,154. The remaining 4,321 doses are reserved for existing appointments, Lees said.

Coconino County is administering vaccines at a rate of 8,261 per 100,000. The rate is the second highest in Arizona behind Greenlee County at 13,783 per 100,000.

Lees said vaccine orders are submitted each week through the Arizona Department of Health Services. The county currently has 19,950 doses ordered.

“Vaccine supplies remain low and Coconino County is currently not receiving enough vaccine to fill the vaccine order requests from our vaccination partners,” she said.

In Williams, the county plans to administer vaccines through its partners. North Country HealthCare and Safeway are expected to receive vaccinations soon, Lees said.

“Through a federal program, Safeway/Albertsons pharmacies are expected to receive vaccines in the coming weeks,” she said. “Three Safeway locations in Coconino County will participate including one in Williams. We await details on timing, availability of appointments and how to register at this time.”

Coconino County has implemented a COVID vaccine webpage and said they will provide information to those in the Phase 1b vaccination group as appointments become available. As of Jan. 25, the site said all appointments are booked.

“Information changes regularly,” Lees said. “People should visit the website often to learn more about testing and vaccines. Information is also provided to area media and posted on the County social media channels.”

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said the state is in line to get another estimated 169,000 doses of vaccine this week. But Christ said she has asked for another 300,000 on top of those doses.

“The biggest hurdle is the amount of vaccine that is coming into the state,” she said.

Christ said she the department knew that demand would exceed quantities, but said the state has the capacity to do more.

Health officials estimate the completion of Phse 1c in the late spring or early summer.

Phoenix

All eligible Phase 1a and 1b individuals can schedule an appointment at the Statewide Vaccination Site at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale and Phoenix Municipal Stadium, however all appointments are now full. Appointments can be made at https://www.maricopa.gov/5659/COVID-19-Vaccine-Locations or by contacting the Arizona COVID-19 Hotline at (844) 542-8201

Anyone who received a first dose will receive a Dose 2 eligible invitation.

Prescott and Prescott Valley

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is scheduling vaccine appointments as they become available at the Prescott Gateway Mall at the former Sears building for Phase 1a and 1b residents.

Qualified residents should monitor the scheduling link to locate slots as new appointments became available. Appointments are required.

The YRMC appointment link is https://calendly.com/yrmc-covid-vaccine-east/yrmc-covid-vaccine-clinic-jan-28-31.

In Prescott Valley, appointments for Spectrum Healthcare’s “Vaccination Station” are at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley and the Fain Signature Group building.

Appointments can be made through Spectrum Healthcare’s website at www.spectrumhg.org/vaccine, and is only for the Phase 1a and 1b populations including people 65 and older.

Cottonwood and Sedona

Spectrum Healthcare will set up a mass COVID-19 vaccination station at its main campus in Cottonwood beginning Monday, Jan 25, to vaccinate up to 500 people per day.

Appointments can be made through Spectrum Healthcare’s website listed above.

Appointments for Spectrum Healthcare’s vaccine site in Cottonwood and in Prescott Valley are currently filled, Spectrum said Jan. 21. Once vaccine supply for the following weeks are assessed, appointment slots will likely reopen.

Besides Spectrum, hospitals, Yavapai County Community Health Services and some pharmacies will be giving COVID shots. Northern Arizona Healthcare intends to have a fully operational vaccination clinic set up in Cottonwood and Sedona, the week of Feb. 8 for those in phases 1a and 1b.