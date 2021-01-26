Commercial water permit request in Pittman Valley comes to Coconino P&Z

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A proposed commercial water station in Pittman Valley is coming before the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission Jan. 27.

The property owners, Louie and Ann Serna are asking the county to allow their current private water station be converted to commercial use, primarily focusing on nearby property owners and residents in Parks.

Historically, well water from the property was used to supply Mountain Ranch Resort, a nearby motel, but the water contract ended when the motel was converted to the International Kadampa Retreat Center.

The couple are reapplying for a conditional use permit to provide water for the Kadampa Center and would like to make potable water available to the public as well.

“We are asked frequently when the water station may open as there seems to be a definite and beneficial need and want for an additional water supply,” the Sernas said in a letter to Pittman Valley residents last June.

The couple notified 38 residents of their desire to open the water station and received six comments by June 2020.

Although the Sernas expressed their desire to help local residents have another water station option for water hauling, several area residents expressed opposition to the idea.

The residents were primarily concerned with the effect the water station would have on the existing water table, and felt the commercial aspect made it a financial gain at their expense. They were also concerned about the increased traffic on the rural road.

While supportive of the Sernas efforts to supply water to the community, residents Christopher and Wynnette Hammand said they were concerned about traffic.

“We would not want to see this water source turn into a huge commercial source with semi-trucks hauling trucking out of our community,” they said.

Other residents who have wells in the area were concerned about the potential drop in the local water table.

“Each year we have lived at this property we have run out of water in the summer starting in June,” said Kodi Mortensen. “Our well, as well as many others in the area, fluctuate often. I do not believe that selling water in this area would be a good idea as it will be a burden on us as homeowners that are trying to conserve the water we do have in order to avoid having to haul as many others do.”

The Sernas said their five wells were tested in August 2019 and the results showed no decrease draw from nearby wells.

“We find that the little water that we use for our use is unfortunate that to comply with ADEQ and its required monthly testing, that we have to literally ‘dump’ water so that the water in the tanks remain fresh and compliant with ADEQ, which is one of the reasons we are seeking to sell water to residents,” Ann Serna said.

The Coconino County Department of Community Development recommended the Planning and Zoning Commission approve the proposal with a few modified conditions, including limiting the operation to private individuals.

The full proposal can be read on the Planning and Zoning agenda at https://coconino.az.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_01272021-2752

Anyone interesting in participating in the public hearing can join the Zoom call Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at https://www.coconino.az.gov/2216/Public-Hearings-Zoning-Boards-and-Commis. The staff review is at 3:30 p.m. and the study session begins at 4:30 p.m.