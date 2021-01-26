Bearizona temporarily closes during winter storm
Originally Published: January 26, 2021 2:49 p.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Bearizona in Williams reported receiving nearly three feet of snow during the recent storm. The park has temporarily closed for the safety of employees and visitors.
The park said they hope to reopen as soon as the paths and roads are cleared.
"Bearizona received around 24" to 30" of snow and the animals are loving it," said Bearizona CEO Sean Casey, "The staff? Not so much!"
Casey said is was rare to close the park, but with the highway closures, it was the right decision.
Most Read
- Prescott-area COVID-19 vaccination venues to open this week
- A roller coaster of a ride: Community sounds off on proposed coaster park and tubing hill
- Foot of snow possible for Williams this weekend
- Winter storm closes multiple highways in Arizona
- Yavapai County vaccinations for Phase 1B involves pharmacy partnerships
- Doctor shortage: New family medicine residency brings students to rural Arizona
- NTSB report: Deadly Grand Canyon helicopter crash likely caused by wind
- Grand Canyon renews agreement with China's Yuntaishan Geopark
- Letter to the editor: Canyon Coaster Park looks for transparency with community
- Obituary: Clarence (Clearwater) David Toledo, Jr.
- Yavapai County vaccinations for Phase 1B involves pharmacy partnerships
- Wild ride: Coaster and tubing park proposal comes before Williams P & Z
- Obituary: Annie Shumway
- Agritourism camp approved for Garland Prairie in Williams
- Coconino County sees high demand for COVID-19 vaccine
- A roller coaster of a ride: Community sounds off on proposed coaster park and tubing hill
- Flagstaff Medical Center reports record COVID cases
- Flagstaff minimum wage bumps to $15 per hour, state to $12.15
- Doctor shortage: New family medicine residency brings students to rural Arizona
- Prescott-area COVID-19 vaccination venues to open this week
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: