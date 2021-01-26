Bearizona temporarily closes during winter storm

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Bearizona in Williams reported receiving nearly three feet of snow during the recent storm. The park has temporarily closed for the safety of employees and visitors.

The park said they hope to reopen as soon as the paths and roads are cleared.

"Bearizona received around 24" to 30" of snow and the animals are loving it," said Bearizona CEO Sean Casey, "The staff? Not so much!"

Casey said is was rare to close the park, but with the highway closures, it was the right decision.