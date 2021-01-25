Williams-Grand Canyon News delivery delayed due to inclement weather
Originally Published: January 25, 2021 9:57 a.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Due to inclement weather, the delivery of Williams-Grand Canyon News will be delayed.
Subscribers to the News can expect their paper copies delivered Jan. 27.
The online edition and e-edition of Williams-Grand Canyon News will be available Jan. 26.
