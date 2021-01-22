OFFERS
Foot of snow possible for Williams this weekend

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: January 22, 2021 9:27 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - A pair of winter storms is set to hit northern Arizona this weekend and into early next week, with a cumulative 8-12 inches expected for Williams, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff. The two storms will be spread out over four days.

The National Weather Service has already issued a winter storm warning for areas above 6,000 feet beginning 8 p.m., Friday, Jan.22 through Sunday, Jan. 24. A second storm is expected Monday.

As of this morning, rain and low clouds have settled into the area with light rain occurring in Williams. Rain will turn to snow after 8 p.m. The low will be around 28 degrees with a south wind 16 to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent, with snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

On Saturday, snow showers will continue with 1 to 3 inches possible. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Highs will be near 37, with winds from 13 to 16 mph.

Saturday night, snow will increase with 3 to 5 inches expected. Chance of precipitations is 80 percent with the low around 21 degrees. Winds will calm to 5 to 8 mph

On Sunday, snow accumulations will be from 1 to 3 inches with a high near 33 degrees.

Sunday night, snow is expected to increase after 11 p.m., with snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Low will be around 20 degrees, with winds from 10 to 17 mph

Another storm will roll through Monday with 3 to 7 inches of snow possible. High will be around 31 degrees.

Snow showers will continue Monday and Tuesday. Snow is expected to decrease throughout the week.

